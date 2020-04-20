TORONTO -- The Toronto Transit Commission says a total of 23 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and that 240 workers are in self-isolation.

The list of employees that have tested positive for the virus, include drivers, technicians and collectors, the TTC said.

“Like all employers, we continue to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 on our workforce,” the transit agency said in a news release Monday.

“We have been working with public health officials to make decisions that balance our need to provide service while maintaining the health and safety of our employees.”

The TTC said it has taken on “enhanced cleaning measures” recommended by public health officials, such as additional surface cleaning in frequently accessed areas.

“Protecting our employees and our customers is of paramount importance,” the TTC said.

“Like all employers, we continue to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 on our workforce.”

The TTC released a list of job titles and locations of its employees who have been diagnosed with the virus.

Eight maintenance workers at the TTC’s Queensway garage walked off the job Saturday over concerns that there may be an outbreak at the site.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113 said its workers want mass COVID-19 testing to be carried out at the site after four people there contracted the virus, and four more exhibited symptoms.

On Wednesday, dozens of bus operators at the same bus garage walked off the job due to the lack of masks.

The transit agency said Friday it would be distributing masks, in addition to gloves and hand sanitizers, to bus operators this past weekend.

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa told reporters at a news conference Monday that the reported TTC cases show that there is a system in place to identify COVID-19 amongst employees and that it’s working.

“I know people are often concerned when we see positive cases come to light but in fact identification of cases is the first step toward controlling disease spread within our city,” she said.

“We know that there is spread in our community so I think it's important to recognize that just because cases are happening amongst TTC workers that’s not necessarily a statement on transit itself. It is a statement around what is happening within our community.”