TORONTO -- Just hours before protesters south of the border stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn America's presidential election, a small caravan of Donald Trump supporters took to the streets of Toronto to rally for the outgoing president.

Multiple photos and videos posted to social media Wednesday show the group of vehicles, fitted with pro-Trump flags, driving through the city honking their horns as U.S. Congress began counting the Electoral College votes in Washington, D.C. more than 750 kilometres away.

The caravan garnered largely confused reactions on Twitter, with many questioning why Canadians would be taking part in such a display.

“Why a pro Trump rally in Toronto,” asked user Sam Chondro.

“I see a pro Trump rally gathering out my window, in Toronto (?!!). Must go closer and take selfies, as one should w/ a baby penguin in the middle of Sahara,” wrote Raeid Saqur.

Displays like this are not entirely uncommon in the city as of late, with pro-Trump flags often accompanying many of the recent anti-mask protests seen in the city.

The protests in Washington continued hours after the caravan was first sighted and came to a head when a group of pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol and forced lawmakers into hiding.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers were resuming the counting of electoral votes Wednesday evening after the Capitol was cleared of the pro-Trump occupiers.

With files from the Associated Press.