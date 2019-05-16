

CTV News Toronto





A transformer explosion in Acton triggered a power surge in the Georgetown area on Thursday, sparking fires and knocking out power to some homes.

Halton Fire Chief Harry Olivieri said calls started pouring in at around 9:45 a.m.

“We received 28 calls for service ranging from calls of fire to odor investigations, smells of smoke,” he told CTV News Toronto.

“We responded to all of those calls methodically to make sure there were no injuries.”

Of the 28 calls, Olivieri said two were for fires at homes on Ballantine Drive and Lookout Court.

“They are now both out and we are continuing to investigate the cause,” he said. “Our prime importance here today is to make sure that our community remains safe.”

There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.

Aislin O’Hara, who lives on Lookout Court, said she was working from home when the power suddenly went out. She went outside to investigate and realized that a number of her neighbours were also without power.

“My neighbour, she said, ‘I think there might have been a power surge, but I’m smelling smoke in my home,’” O’Hara told CP24.

Within minutes, firefighters were on scene. That’s when she noticed “very thick black smoke billowing” from the back of a home about four doors down from hers.

She said she watched as the dark smoke drifted out the front doors.

“There was no one home at the time. We believe there is one resident that lives in that home, however they were not home,” she said. “We’re a very small community here and to pull onto the street and see the disaster that’s taken place because of one single fire…”

While electricity has been restored, residents who lost power being advised to turn or keep their circuit breaker off until it can be properly inspected.

“If you have a power outage in your home, do not reset the breaker, call an electrician and have them investigate to make sure your electrical panel is in good shape before turning that power back on,” Olivieri said.

The Toronto Premium Outlets Mall was also evacuated as a precaution due to reports of smoke. Police said all occupants got out safely.

If you experienced damage related to this morning's outage, or smell smoke, call a licensed electrician to inspect ASAP. Do not turn breakers back on until an inspected. Call us at 519-853-3701 to report. Find an electrician: https://t.co/HBeCMCuY7l @IFP_11 @HaltonPolice — Halton Hills Hydro (@HHHydro) May 16, 2019

More to come…