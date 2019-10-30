

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Toronto Mayor John Tory’s office says it will not be “messing” with Halloween, despite other cities and towns deciding to postpone trick-or-treating due to frightening weather.

Montreal, as well as other Quebec towns and cities, are pushing the date for Halloween to Friday because of a spooky forecast, promising heavy rain and possible strong wind gusts of up to 80 km/h on Thursday.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante tweeted Wednesday that the rain and winds were enough to ask parents and kids to wait one more night.

A special weather statement for the Toronto area said Wednesday that the city will also have periods of heavy rain Thursday and that wind gusts of 70 km/h are possible.

But Tory’s office told CP24 that they won’t me meddling with trick-or-treaters.

“We're not messing with Halloween,” spokesperson Don Peat said in a statement on Wednesday when asked by CP24.

“Mayor Tory hopes families across the city have a fun Halloween night and [he] assures kids that their costumes are still great even if they have a coat on as well.”

He said the city is reminding motorists, once again, to be vigilant and look out for pedestrians, especially during bad weather.

“We want young people, of all ages, to safely enjoy Halloween tomorrow night.”