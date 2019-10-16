Toronto to get largest free outdoor skating rink
A little boy glides along a skating rink in this undated file photo.
Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 5:38PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 16, 2019 5:55PM EDT
One of the largest free outdoor skating rinks is opening in downtown Toronto this holiday season.
Union Station’s outdoor rink, to be located at the Sir John A. McDonald Plaza on Front Street, will be open daily from Nov. 29 until Jan. 4.
The rink, which will be about half the size of an NHL ice rink, will be completely free to access, skate rentals included.
The rink is opening as part of the station’s annual "Union Holiday" celebrations.
The rink at Nathan Phillips Square has always been one of Toronto’s most popular rinks downtown, and is usually very crowded.
The rink typically opens mid-November, and although the rink is free, visitors rent skates at a cost.