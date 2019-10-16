

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





One of the largest free outdoor skating rinks is opening in downtown Toronto this holiday season.

Union Station’s outdoor rink, to be located at the Sir John A. McDonald Plaza on Front Street, will be open daily from Nov. 29 until Jan. 4.

The rink, which will be about half the size of an NHL ice rink, will be completely free to access, skate rentals included.

The rink is opening as part of the station’s annual "Union Holiday" celebrations.

Exciting things are coming to Union this holiday season. Union Holiday presented by @TD_Canada offers free skating and skate rentals on the plaza #TDUnionHoliday pic.twitter.com/RtSEvZcwQw — Union Station (@Torontounion) October 16, 2019

The rink at Nathan Phillips Square has always been one of Toronto’s most popular rinks downtown, and is usually very crowded.

The rink typically opens mid-November, and although the rink is free, visitors rent skates at a cost.