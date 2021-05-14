TORONTO -- The city has announced a series of interconnected moves that will allow it to relocate a downtown fire station and use the proceeds from the sale of the land that it stands on to pay for a much needed new park nearby.

The plan, which was announced by Mayor John Tory during a virtual press conference on Friday morning, will see the city relocate the fire station that currently stands at 260 Adelaide Street into the south-facing podium of Metro Hall.

It will then sell the land that the fire station stands on to a developer, which plans to build a new high-rise residential building on the site that will include 196 affordable units alongside 456 market-rate units.

The proceeds from that sale will, in turn, pay for the creation of a new park in a surface parking lot located at 229 Richmond Street that the city acquired back in 2019. The city is also planning to create a new underground parking lot beneath the park that will be operated by the Toronto Parking Authority.

“Prior to the formation of CreateTO (the city’s real estate division) one of two things would have happened: the existing fire station might have just been torn down and rebuilt with a new fire station on that site or it would have just been sold to the highest price for somebody and developed and that would have been that and the opportunity to really put together a package of things that are going to be an immense benefit on a whole bunch of fronts across city life would have been missed out on,” Tory said during the press conference.

“This is a multiple win project that is imaginative, it is sensible and it is good city building and that is something to celebrate.”

Tory said that the fire station at 260 Adelaide Street was at the end of its life-cycle anyway would have needed to be overhauled in the near future anyway.

He said that by unlocking the value of that site the city will now be able to pay for a new “state-of-the-art” fire station in Metro Hall as well as the creation of a new park in the city’s fastest growing neighbourhood.

He said that the developer has also agreed to include a new EMS post as part of the new high-rise at no cost to the city as well as 10,000 square feet of community space.

“We are taking a surface level parking lot and turning that into a new relocated state-of-the-art fire station, a new paramedic post, 196 new units of affordable housing, a significant park in King-Spadina which is the fastest growing neighbourhood in all of North America, an enhanced childcare facility, 10,000 square feet of community space and below ground parking lot,” he said.

“To make this even better unlocking the capital value of the Adelaide Street site will fund the majority of this work including a portion of the acquisition cost of the Richmond Street property.”