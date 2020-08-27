TORONTO -- As Canada’s biggest school board prepares to welcome students back into the classroom in a little over two weeks, CTV News Toronto was granted access inside one Toronto school for a sneak peek at what health and safety measures will be in place.

At Scarborough’s Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts high school, near Lawrence Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue, one of the first things students will notice is a screening for COVID-19 symptoms as soon as they enter the building at designated entrances.

Principal Tom Lazarou explains that this health and safety measure would complement a pre-screening conducted at home by their parents.

“As they arrive at our doorstep we will ask very similar questions,” Lazarou said. “[Do they have a] fever, cough, sore throat, symptoms that are COVID-19-related. As well as if they have travelled out of the province or out of the country.”

If a student passes the screening process, they will then make their way to their assigned classroom—capped at 15 students—and take their assigned seat which maintains a distance of two metres from their classmates.

If a student does not pass the screening, they will be sent to an “isolation room,” which Lazarou has dubbed the “wellness room,” where they would be supervised at a distance by a staff member until they are picked up by a parent or guardian.

Lazarou said that a similar approach would be taken if a COVID-19 case was discovered or an outbreak was recorded.

“We contact the parent to come and pick up the student, we contact our health and safety representative and then we would be contacting Toronto Public Health (TPH),” he said, underscoring that making contact with TPH is crucial in facilitating contact tracing and maintaining the safety of other students.

As well, all students will be required to wear face masks at all times while attending class and will need to follow “floor decals” when moving between classes to prevent close contact between pupils.

A handful of Grade 11 students were present for the Thursday morning tour and said that seeing the health and safety measures firsthand is reassuring.

“Now that I’ve seen it and I know what’s going on I feel confident about coming back to school,” one student said. “I think we will be relatively safe throughout the year or however long this will last,” said another.

Meanwhile, Lazarou said that cleaning and sanitization efforts have been ramped up. He also says that the cafeteria and other congregational settings will be off limits and lockers will remain closed.

With files from Mike Walker.