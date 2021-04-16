TORONTO -- The mayor of Toronto says he does not believe a curfew would address the real source of COVID-19 transmission in the province but noted that he does not know whether the measure is still on the table as the Ford government considers new restrictions to curb surging case counts and hospitalizations in Ontario.

Mayor John Tory said he is not supportive of a curfew given the issues surrounding enforcement.

“I am not a big fan of it mostly because I think the enforcement question becomes something that is one that has to make you think as to how effective it will be,” Tory told CP24 on Friday morning.

“If you really enforce it then you are into a way of life that most of us don't think is consistent with how we live here… if you don't enforce it, then what's the point?”

Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet met on Thursday to discuss potential new restrictions and sources told CTV News and CP24 that the province is considering shutting down all construction projects that are not deemed critical infrastructure. Other limits could be placed on non-essential manufacturing and warehouse businesses, sources say, and the province could also introduce fines for non-essential businesses that refuse to let employees work from home when they are otherwise able to.

Prohibiting indoor weddings, funerals, and religious services is also something that is under consideration, the sources confirmed.

While there was some suggestion that a curfew is on the table, one source confirmed to CP24 that that measure will likely not be introduced.

Tory said he believes that most of the unnecessary movement in the city is occurring during the day and not at night, when a curfew would be in effect.

“It looks to me that the general level of activity is still too high out there. I mean there are still too many people. If you just look at your own traffic cameras that we look at each day... how could those people possibly all be essential workers going to work,” he said.

“I think there are still employers who are not discouraging employees from coming to work… I'm not talking here about essential workers. I am talking about people who really, when you boil it down, don't have to be at work in order for the functioning of their job to continue. They could work from home.”

Tory said he believes people are still taking too many trips to stores each week and going out for things that they don’t necessarily need.

“I think we are still talking about too much activity on the part of people who are going out and not getting the essentials. They are getting things that are clearly not essential,” he said.