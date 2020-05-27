TORONTO -- Toronto has released a map that shows the COVID-19 hot spots across the city.

The city released the data on Wednesday afternoon, which provides detailed information on the number of cases in each neighbourhood.

"A critical function of public health is to gather and analyze data to understand how any infectious disease, including COVID-19, is spreading and impacting our residents and our city," Toronto's top doctor, Dr. Eileen de Villa, said Wednesday.

"At this time, based on the last two weeks of activity, our mapping indicates that people living in the north-west and the north-east parts of the city now have the highest number of COVID-19 cases."

The neighbourhood with the most COVID-19 cases in Toronto is Rouge, in Scarborough, while the one with the least is Lambton Baby Point, in York, where there are only seven cases.

De Villa stressed that where a person lives does not necessarily indicate where they contracted COVID-19. The data shows that COVID-19 has been present in every neighbourhood in Toronto.

"The reality is that you are at risk of getting COVID-19 anywhere when you are in close contact with the respiratory droplets of someone who is infected with the virus," de Villa said.

"Looking at a map of cases, people may mistakenly believe that there is an elevated risk of infection by going to certain parts of the city."

Toronto reported 152 cases of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is more than half all the new cases in Ontario.

To date, there have been more than 10,500 people who have contracted COVID-19 in Toronto.

These five neighbourhoods have the highest number of COVID-19 cases: