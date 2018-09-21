

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors have signed centre Eric Moreland.

The team made the move official Friday. It had been widely reported on social media earlier in the week.

Moreland, a six-foot-10, 238-pound, Houston native, owns career averages of 2.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 11.0 minutes in 78 NBA games with Sacramento and Detroit.

He averaged 2.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.0 minutes in 67 games (three starts) with the Pistons last season. He recorded career highs of 16 points and 17 rebounds in 41 minutes in an April 11 game at Chicago.

Before joining the professional ranks, Moreland averaged 7.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 25.0 minutes in 89 career games over four seasons at Oregon State. He left as the school's all-time leader in total blocks (184) and ranked fifth in total rebounds (762).