

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The mayor of Toronto is expected to participate in a rally promoting unity today in response to an anti-LGBTQ Christian group's plans to march through the city's gay village.

John Tory says he'll join LGBTQ community advocates in protesting what he describes as an “unnecessary provocation.”

He says police will also be on-hand to try to prevent confrontations.

Tory says he hopes the unity rally will demonstrate how the city responds to “attempts at intimidation” - by coming together and standing with people who feel threatened.

The Christian group describes itself as a free-speech advocate, arguing “traditionalists” have to walk on eggshells in today's society.

The LGBTQ community says the group is anti-gay, while the group argues that it merely disagrees with “many of the lifestyle choices of the LGBT community.”