TORONTO -- Toronto will move to the red zone of Ontario's COVID-19 tiered shutdown system and will tighten restrictions even further, forcing indoor dining to remain closed until at least mid-December.

People are also being strongly encouraged to restrict all social gatherings outside of their home.

Starting Nov. 14, the city will move to the red phase of the province's shutdown system. It is the last step of the tiered system before a full lockdown.

Indoor fitness classes will also be banned. Gyms can open only if there are less than 10 people indoors.

Toronto will also require the continued closure of meeting and event spaces, casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments.

Ontario will remain in that level for at least 28 days after Nov. 14, meaning the earliest businesses could reopen is on Dec. 12.

The red zone of Ontario's COVID-19 framework does not require indoor dining to close but Toronto has taken the additional step to do so.

"COVID-19 is out there in levels that we haven't seen before," Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, said on Tuesday.

She said that Toronto's COVID-19 test positivity rate has now spiked to 5.9 per cent.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.