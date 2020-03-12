TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs says it fully supports the NHL’s decision to suspend the 2019-20 season due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The league made the announcement in a statement Thursday afternoon following a conference call with the board of governors.

Shortly after, Toronto Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan issued a statement to thank fans for their patience.

“The health and safety of our fans, players, staff and media always remains at the forefront of our decision-making as a hockey club and league, Shanahan said on Thursday.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs are in full support of the decision reached today by the NHL, its member clubs and players.”

Shanahan said that many questions remain about what’s to come in the future, but the team will continue to monitor the situation and keep in touch the local health agencies.

Following the @NHL’s suspension of the 2019-20 season, Toronto Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan provided the following statement: https://t.co/pDrZRauT0t pic.twitter.com/JsJfOKHAW5 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 12, 2020

“We will provide relevant team updates as they become available,” he stated.

There were 10 games on Thursday's NHL schedule, including matchups in Montreal, Toronto and Calgary.

The move to suspend the NHL schedule came after the NBA announced the same measure Wednesday night following news that one of its players tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.

"However, following last night's news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus -- and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point -- it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time."

If the NHL is forced to cancel the 2019-20 season and playoffs, it would mark the third time in history that the season was cut short.

The Spanish flu resulted in the cancellation of the 1919 Cup final, and the entire 2004-05 campaign was lost to a lockout.

-- With files from The Canadian Press