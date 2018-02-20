

Dhiren Mahiban, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Frederik Andersen made 40 saves and James van Riemsdyk had the lone goal as the Toronto Maple Leafs shut out the Florida Panthers 1-0 on Tuesday.

The shutout marked Andersen's career-best fifth of the season. The 28-year-old has reached the 30-win mark for the third time in his career.

Toronto (37-20-5) has won 11 of 12 and improved to 14-4-2 since Jan. 4.

The Panthers (26-25-6) have dropped back-to-back games after opening their five-game road trip with three straight wins. Florida entered the night six points out of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Florida threatened in the third with goaltender Roberto Luongo pulled for an extra attacker, but Andersen managed to stop the Panthers best chance -- a point shot from Keith Yandle with 23 seconds remaining.

Luongo stopped 30 shots in the loss.