TORONTO -- Police are asking the public for help in locating a Toronto man wanted for mischief, harassment and threatening death.

In a news release issued Saturday, police said Lucas Dwayne Hayden is considered armed and dangerous.

The 37-year-old is described as standing five-foot-eleven, weighing 220 pounds, with short hair and a goatee.

Police said that if Hayden is seen, do not approach him, but call 9-1-1 instead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers.