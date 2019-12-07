Toronto man wanted in death threat investigation
Published Saturday, December 7, 2019 4:54PM EST Last Updated Saturday, December 7, 2019 4:56PM EST
Toronto police are looking Lucas Dwayne Hayden, 37, in connection with a mischief, harassment and threatening death investigation. (Toronto Police Service)
TORONTO -- Police are asking the public for help in locating a Toronto man wanted for mischief, harassment and threatening death.
In a news release issued Saturday, police said Lucas Dwayne Hayden is considered armed and dangerous.
The 37-year-old is described as standing five-foot-eleven, weighing 220 pounds, with short hair and a goatee.
Police said that if Hayden is seen, do not approach him, but call 9-1-1 instead.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers.