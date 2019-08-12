

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto man is facing numerous firearm-related charges in connection with a shooting at a busy nightclub in the city’s York University Heights neighbourhood last week that left multiple people injured.

Officers arrived at District 45 on Finch Avenue West, near Keele Street, around 2:15 a.m. after receiving numerous calls about gunfire.

On Monday, police said that four people sustained gunshot wounds in the incident. One victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and the others were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The club was completely full at the time of the shooting, investigators said.

On the day of the shooting, police said that a fifth person had been injured.

"When officers arrived on scene we located three gunshot victims," Insp. Stacey Davis said on scene at the time. "Two other victims walked into one of the local hospitals, also with gunshot wounds."

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders later said that shell casings were found both inside and outside the venue.

On Saturday, police executed a search warrant at an unspecified address near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. A firearm, magazines and ammunition were seized, investigators said.

A suspect identified by police as 30-year-old Kenniel Lloyd McLennon has been charged with numerous offences in connection with the shooting, including possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, carrying a concealed weapon and knowingly manufacturing a firearm.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

None of the charges have been tested in court.