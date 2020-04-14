TORONTO -- It was a strange scene at a Toronto Loblaws on Easter Sunday when shoppers arrived to find the doors open at the virtually deserted grocery store.

The vast majority of shops were closed Sunday for the holiday but it appears the Loblaws store located at 396 St. Clair Avenue was mistakenly left open.

For customers who showed up that morning, there were no long lineups to get inside or crowded aisles to try to maneuver.

Speaking to CP24 on Tuesday, David Marchione said he was out for a walk in his neighbourhood at around 10 a.m. on Sunday when he noticed someone with several grocery bags coming out of the store, located in the area of Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue West.

He said he noticed that there were no security guards at the front of the store to manage crowd control and enforce physical distancing rules.

At that point, he decided it might be a good time to pick up a few groceries and when he walked into the store, the lights were on and music was playing.

He noticed someone in the distance in the produce section but did not see any employees.

Marchione said he started shopping but when he went to pay, all of the cashier stands were closed.

When he saw the self-checkout kiosks were also closed, that is when he realized the store wasn't supposed to be open.

"(I) decided to put all my stuff back as it was starting to feel like I was in Zombieland," Marchione wrote in a Facebook post published Sunday.

In an email to CP24, Loblaws confirmed that the store was supposed to be closed on Sunday.

"We can confirm that we experienced an occurrence at the Loblaws at 396 St. Clair Avenue West on Sunday morning while the store was closed for business on Easter Sunday," a spokesperson for Loblaws wrote.

"Unfortunately, closing protocols were not completed in entirety which resulted in a number of customers gaining access to our store."

Toronto police confirmed to CP24 that officers were called to the grocery store at around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

"It is believed the premises were not locked up before closing, and as a result it became an insecure premise," a Toronto police spokesperson wrote in an email to CP24.

Police say they have no confirmation that anything was taken while the store was unlocked.

Deborah Stewart, who shot a video inside the empty store on Sunday, said she did not personally witness people stealing items.

In an email to CP24, Stewart’s boyfriend Anthony said while there were people who left the store with groceries that morning, they were not trying to “loot” the store.

He said the three people they witnessed leaving with groceries, which included a doctor and a food bank worker, all wrote down the items they grabbed so they could come back the following day to pay their bill.

“No one who walked out was actively trying to steal,” he wrote in an email to CP24. “Yes, it was a surreal experience that felt like it was something out of the movies. But looking at the state of the store at 10 a.m, it did not look like the store was looted in any way.”