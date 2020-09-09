TORONTO -- A teacher at a Toronto high school is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted two students, police said on Wednesday.

The incidents occurred at Rosedale Heights School of the Arts, located in the area of Bloor Street East and Bayview Avenue, between 2015 and 2019. Police said that during that time the suspect sexually assaulted two girls who were students at the school.

On Tuesday, police arrested David Field, 56, of Toronto.

He is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 18.

Police are concerned there may be more victims.

According to police, Field has been working at Rosedale Heights since 2004 and was previously employed at Don Mills Collegiate between 1999 to 2004 and Georges Vanier Secondary School between 1998 to 1999.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.