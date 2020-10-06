TORONTO -- A Toronto elementary school that was forced to close last week due to an outbreak of COVID-19 has been given the green light to reopen on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) confirmed that Toronto Public Health has completed their investigation into the outbreak at Mason Junior Public School and the school will now be allowed to reopen.

An outbreak was declared at the school, located near Eglinton Avenue East and Markham Road, on Sept. 27 after three staff members and one student tested positive for COVID-19.

Glen Park Public School in North York was the first TDSB school to declare an outbreak of the virus on Sept. 25 after two students tested positive for COVID-19.

The school remains open but a teacher and 35 students from two class cohorts were sent home to self-isolate for 14 days.

Martin Grove Collegiate Institute, an TDSB secondary school in Etobicoke, remains open following eight confirmed COVID-19 infections at the school.

"There are cases affiliated with this school, however, our thorough investigation reveals that the infections were acquired outside the school setting," Toronto's Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vinita Dubey told CP24 on Monday.

"There is no evidence of transmission in the school at this time, and therefore an outbreak has not been declared."

According to the latest data published on the school board's website, there have been 96 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among TDSB students and 32 among staff.