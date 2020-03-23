TORONTO -- Toronto Mayor John Tory has declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes after public health officials reported the city’s first death Sunday afternoon, and have stated that the city is seeing community spread of the virus.

“We are declaring a state of emergency as part of the city's ongoing efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Tory said Monday.

“To ensure the municipal government can continue to act and respond quickly to the pandemic and any other events that arise in the weeks ahead.”

Tory said the announcement comes after he received advice this morning from Toronto’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa.

We are declaring a State of Emergency as part of the City's ongoing efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the municipal government can continue to act and respond quickly to the pandemic and any other events that arise in the weeks ahead. pic.twitter.com/xsjZQ4Pnf8 — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 23, 2020

