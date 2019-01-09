

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





After two months in Kenya, a man and his two baby girls born in the country via surrogate are on a plane back to Toronto after being significantly delayed by a sometimes-overlooked citizenship rule.

Joseph Tito travelled to Mombasa with his mother in December to meet his newborn twin daughters, named Mia and Stella, who were born on Nov. 30.

When he tried to make arrangements to bring his babies back home, he learned that they weren’t immediately eligible to become Canadian citizens.

A law passed in 2009 prevents Canadians who inherited their citizenship after being born in another country to pass on their citizenship to children who were also born in another country.

Tito is a second-generation Canadian who was born in Italy.

Tito told CTV News Toronto that he was shocked to learn of the citizenship challenges because he had looked into the rules before undertaking the surrogacy.

“Before I even started this journey I looked into this and I contacted the high commission here in Nairobi,” he told CTV News Toronto. “This law needs to be changed case to case. I live in Canada. I work in Canada.”

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said in a statement that they “understand immigration decisions can have a serious impact on the lives of individuals.”

“We work with all clients on a case by case basis to ensure that each case is treated fairly and in accordance to Canada's laws,” the ministry said.

Tito is now applying to sponsor his twins, but Toronto immigration lawyer Steven Tress said there is reasonable chance that the situation can be resolved quickly with a temporary resident permit.

"Immigration would be sympathetic on one of those two humanitarian applications, to try to resolve his personal situation,” he said. “They're not opening up the flood gates because it's just so unusual."

On Monday, Tito posted to Instagram saying that he had received temporary visas for his daughters, so he can bring them home.

“After two months of being away from home, the thought of it brings tears to my eyes. Being a first-time parent is overwhelming for everybody, but being away from the comfort of your home caring for 2 newborns has been tough,” he said on Instagram. “What a ride this has been, but at the end, like I said a million times, I would go through hell and back for these two precious beings.”

Tito told CTV News hours before he got on a plane that that he is “so grateful” to go home, even though it means a 24 hour flight with two babies.

“At least I am able to go back and wait for all the paperwork, the sponsorship to go through, and then I can apply for their citizenship.”

Tito said that even though the last two months have been complicated, he has no regrets.

"If I had to do it all over again I would a thousand times over because they are truly a blessing and I've waited for this and wanted this for so long."

Tito, his mother and his two newborn girls are scheduled to arrive in Toronto Wednesday afternoon.