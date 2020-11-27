TORONTO -- The owner of a Toronto barbecue restaurant that openly defied public health restrictions has been granted bail.

Adam Skelly, 33, declared on social media Monday night that he would open his BBQ restaurant in Etobocike to in-person dining despite provincial lockdown orders for Toronto and Peel Region.

He opened to serve customers on Tuesday before being ordered to close by Toronto Public Health. Despite the order, he returned to serve customers on Wednesday, resulting in in non-criminal charges for Skelly and the corporation that owns the restaurant.

On Thursday, police changed the locks on the restaurant, but allowed Skelly into a portion of the building they believed was not covered by the closure order from Toronto Public Health.

However according to police, his supporters smashed through drywall to access the restaurant area to try and reopen it.

Skelly was led away in handcuffs and now faces a number of charges, including attempting to obstruct police, mischief under, failing to comply with a continued order under the Reopening Ontario Act, and failing to leave when directed under the Trespass to Property Act.

He appeared in court at Finch Avenue West on Friday and was released on bail until his next appearance, currently scheduled for Jan. 4.

Another man, 27-year-old Michael Belito Arana of Markham, was also arrested at the restaurant Thursday following a confrontation with police. He has been charged with obstructing police, six counts of assaulting a police officer, two counts of uttering a death threat, and one count of failing to comply with a continued order under the Reopening Ontario Act.

In the meantime, Toronto Public Health has completely seized the premises of Adamson Barbecue and the city boarded up the building.

While the restaurant has seen a crowd of supporters every day, many without masks, a number of other businesses in the area have complained that Adamson is flouting the rules while those observing them continue to suffer a loss of business.

An online fundraising effort has already collected tens of thousands of dollars on Adamson’s behalf.

Toronto and Peel Region entered their second lockdown Monday as COVID-19 numbers soar far above those recorded in the first wave of the pandemic back in March. While most young people tend to experience milder symptoms and recover, the virus has proved deadly for older people and those with pre-existing conditions. As of Friday, COVID-19 has killed 3,595 people in Ontario.

The latest modelling from public health officials indicates that if the province fails to get case numbers under control, Ontario’s hospitals could be overwhelmed and many scheduled surgeries and procedures will need to be delayed.