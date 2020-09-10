TORONTO -- A 32-year-old man is facing charges after he was allegedly spotted pouring an unknown agent into a woman's drink in a downtown Toronto bar last week.

Toronto police say that on Sept. 6, a 24-year-old woman met a man through an online dating app.

The pair agreed to meet at a bar in the area of John and Adelaide streets.

Investigators say that when the woman got up to use the washroom, a suspect put an unknown substance in her drink.

When she returned, police say other patrons in the bar advised the woman not to consume the drink.

Police were contacted the next day.

On Sept. 9, a suspect identified by police as Niki Shakeri of Toronto surrendered to police.

He was charged with one count of administering a noxious thing and one count of mischief – tamper with property.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Oct. 15.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200.