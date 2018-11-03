Toronto Argonauts fire head coach Marc Trestman
Toronto Argonauts Head Coach Marc Trestman looks on before his team kicks off first half CFL football action against the BC Lions, in Toronto on Friday, June 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 3, 2018 9:38AM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Argonauts have fired head coach Marc Trestman.
The CFL team made the decision on Saturday, one day after capping a league-worst 4-14 season with a 24-9 loss in Ottawa against the Redblacks.
The Argos say they will begin a search for a new coach immediately under the direction of general manager Jim Popp.
Trestman and Popp, who previously worked together with the Montreal Alouettes, both joined the Argos before the 2017 season.
Trestman guided the Argos to a Grey Cup win last year after a 9-9 regular season.
Trestman was 15-23 overall in his two seasons with the Argonauts.