TORONTO -- Enhanced safety measures will be in place when in-person learning resumes at Toronto-area schools on Tuesday.

Six school boards in Toronto, York Region, and Peel Region will be restarting in-person classes after a stretch of online learning that began in January as part of a provincial lockdown.

The three COVID-19 hotspots are the last to have students return to physical classrooms -- the government allowed other regions to reopen shuttered schools in phases over the last few weeks.

A more detailed COVID-19 screening form must now be filled out by students or their guardians every day before coming to school.

Students in Grade 1 and above will also be required to follow provincial health guidelines and wear a mask whenever they're indoors and during outdoor recess when physical distancing is not possible.

The province is also expanding asymptomatic COVID-19 testing at schools.

Safety measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 were created for the start of the school year in September but the new rules have been put in place as Ontario deals with the pandemic's second wave.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021.