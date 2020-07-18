TORONTO -- Toronto police have arrested and charged three people following a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Toronto that left several statues defaced.

The demonstration began at Ryerson University near Dundas and Gerrard streets at 9:30 a.m. where organizers provided comment on the recent push by protesters to defund the police.

At the scene, messages could be seen spray painted on the sidewalk that read “defund, disarm, dismantle, abolish."

As well, the statue of Egerton Ryerson, the school’s namesake, appears to have been splashed with bright pink paint and a sign that reads “tear down monuments that represent slavery, colonialism and violence.”

Ryerson is widely regarded as the architect of the residential school system, which saw Indigenous children taken from their homes and brought to government-funded religious school over the program’s 150-year history. It’s estimated that 150,000 Indigenous children spent time in a residential school where some 6,000 children are believed to have died.

From the Ryerson campus, protesters moved to Queen’s Park, where the statue of Canada’s first prime minister, John A. Macdonald was also painted pink as well as a statue of King Edward VII.

In a news release issued by Black Lives Matter - Toronto, the group says that the statues were "artistically disrupted" in "support of demands to defund the police, invest in communities and create emergency safety services that do not harm Black and Indigenous people."

Rodney Diverlus, co-founder of the group in Toronto, said people had come out for an "art-based demonstration." The aim, he said, was to make a point about racism and police violence.

Anyone angered by the defacing of public monuments was misguided, he said.

"Symbols remain in our city that remind us of white supremacy and anti-Black racism," Diverlus said in an interview. "If people care more about statues than they care about lives, then I would ask them to question their priorities."

Toronto police say they arrived on scene to ensure public safety and assist with with the peaceful protest, which organizers dispute.

Liars. The police didn't assist anything. We had our own safety team that had to deescalate you. And you still arrested *three people who were just sitting in a van after you tried-- and failed -- to kettle everyone #DefundThePolice #FreeThemNow https://t.co/oHYTx9Q57e — Black Lives Matter — Toronto (@BLM_TO) July 18, 2020

Shortly after, police said that a “large group” of people was detained resulting in the arrest of three people.

Police said that the rest of the group was released.

Demonstrators then made their way to 52 Division near Dundas Street West and University Avenue to protest the arrests.

“These protesters were actually out here protesting police violence. Ironically enough, they were out here putting their bodies on the line protesting the very violence and the very violent institution that we are in front of right now,” one man said in a video posted to Twitter.

“Our friends are inside, we have no answers about what they’re being charged with or when they will be released,” he added. “We’re being given nothing whatsoever and this is a shame.”

Saron Gebresellassi is a lawyer representing the three people and described the arrests as a "disappointing turn of events."

"It did not have to be this way and I am looking forward to the release of all the arrestees," she said.

In a news release, police say a 35-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman, and a 35-year-old woman have each been charged with three counts of mischief under $5,000 and conspiracy to commit a summary offence.

"We understand we respect the right to protest, but in this incident, where we have statues and monuments that have been vandalized and defaced, the appropriate charges have been laid in this case," Const. Alex Li said during an interview with CP24.

Police initially said the 35-year-old man and the 47-year-old woman had been released on a promise to appear. However, Li said all three remain in custody at this time.

The 35-year-old woman has been held for a show cause and will appear in court on Sunday.

"I've spoken to the investigators. They've advised me that all three are still in police custody. They are working on their conditions of release," Li said.

"These investigations are very dynamic in nature, depending on what information comes to light, or if the investigator believes that this person will not appear in court, that will change the conditions of release."

Li said all three have had access to counsel. However, Gebresellassi tweeted that her clients were without access to a lawyer for nearly five hours.

Gebresellassi also said one of her clients will develop seizures without access to her medication.

"If we have somebody under arrest, and they're in the booking process or at any part of the investigation, and they have information that they revealed to us that they have a medical condition of some sort ... or they require medical attention, that is a priority for us," Li said.

"And we will inform the officer in charge during the booking process, at which point he or she may be transported to a hospital for medical attention, and or in whatever case requires medication, to have a doctor administer that."

With files from The Canadian Press