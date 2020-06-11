TORONTO -- Thousands of people were without power overnight after a series of powerful thunderstorms swept through the Greater Toronto Area.

The storms rolled into the city just before 11 p.m. and brought with them heavy wind gusts that uprooted trees and caused scattered power outages.

Toronto Hydro says that 12,500 customers were without power at one point, however by early Thursday morning there were just 75 customers that remained in the dark.

A separate outage, however, has since been reported in the Beaches. That outage is affecting approximately 3,000 customers in an area bounded by Gerrard Street to the north, Queen Street to the south, Coxwell Avenue to the west and Main Street to the east.

“We mobilized additional crews throughout the night to help with restoration efforts but I can say that the restoration as a hole was impacted by the heavy rain and high winds overnight,” Toronto Hydro spokesperson Russell Baker told CP24 on Thursday morning.

“We have all crews on deck now and they are making as much progress as they possibly can this morning.”

On Thursday morning, CP24’s cameras captured crews busy removing a number of downed tree branches from Kilbarry Road in the city’s Forest Hills neighbourhood.

There were also reports of more storm damage in other parts of the city.