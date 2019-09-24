

Brian Weatherhead, CTV News Toronto





With more family members sharing their homes, one palatial estate in the city’s York Mills neighbourhood is taking that into account – showcasing a “multi-generational apartment” complete with two bedrooms, a living room and a kitchen.

The $8 million home features a myriad of amenities, including a huge indoor pool, hot tub, wine cellar, rooftop terrace, exercise room, billiards room and a suite for potential in-laws.

“This house is architecturally significant in that it is crafted, custom for its sellers and has the multi-general attributes where you can have your in-laws guests or a child that just doesn’t want to leave home live entirely independently,” said real estate agent Barry Cohen.

Address: 47 Old Colony Road

Neighbourhood: York Mills

Price: $8,380,000

One of the other features of the home is the wrought iron, floating, grand staircase with brass handrails.

The formal dining room features granite floors and doors that open onto a Juliet balcony overlooking the impressively manicured backyard.

The chef-inspired modern kitchen features custom designed floor to ceiling cabinets, a stainless steel Miele steam oven and a gorgeous conservatory style breakfast area.

The home also features a billiards room with hardwood floors, built in speakers and a wet bar.

Residents will be able to swim all year long in this beautiful indoor pool featuring a wood panelled ceiling and crowning skylight.

The wine cellar can hold more than 1,000 bottles and features architecturally unique curved glass and a temperature controlled environment for your collection.Along with the cellar, the home also features a hotel inspired wet bar features heated slate floors and a detailed backlight glass backdrop.

The master bedroom features "His" and "Hers" dressing rooms and a luxurious six-piece ensuite.

What makes the home unique is the multi-generational apartment attached to the unit. The apartment features a full living room, kitchen, loft and bedroom.