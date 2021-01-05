TORONTO -- The City of Toronto has publicly named three companies that are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that they say poses a significant risk to public health.

According to Toronto Public Health, beauty brand DECIEM is facing an outbreak, as well at Sofina Foods Inc. and TTM Technologies Inc.

The public health agency did not release any specific details about the outbreaks or say the precise location of where they are occurring.

The three companies were named on Tuesday, a day after the City of Toronto announced it would start publicly exposing companies dealing with "sustained transmission" of COVID-19 in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.

"The criteria for disclosure include sustained transmission of COVID-19 in a workplace; where a significant proportion of staff have been involved in the outbreak; where there is significant duration of an outbreak and where the workplace is large enough that the risk of privacy concerns are mitigated," Toronto's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said Monday.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto on Tuesday, Sofina Foods said they have been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak since December.

To date, a total of 29 employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the company said.

CTV News Toronto contacted DECIEM and TTM Technologies Inc. for comment but did not receive a response.

According to the city, there are currently 16 COVID-19 outbreaks in community and workplace settings in the city.