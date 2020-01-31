TORONTO -- The trial for the man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling 22-year-old Tess Richey to death more than two years ago is set to resume today.

Kalen Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in connection with Richey’s death.

Richey was reported missing after a night out with a friend in the city’s Church-Wellesley Village in November 2017.

Her body was found four days later by her mother, who had flown to Toronto from her home in North Bay to search for her daughter, at the bottom of a stairwell at a construction site in the area she was last seen.

Schlatter’s trial began on Thursday and during her opening statements to the jury, Crown prosecutor Beverley Richards said in the early morning hours of Nov. 25, 2017, the now-23-year-old sexually assaulted Richey at the construction site and strangled her to death before abandoning her body at the bottom of the exterior stairwell.

On Thursday, Richards outlined testimony the jury is expected to hear over the course of the trial, including evidence that she says will show Schlatter’s semen and saliva was left on Richey’s clothing.

The trial, which is expected to take six weeks, continues at 10 a.m. Friday.