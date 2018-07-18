

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police say that roads leading to Terminal 1 of Toronto Pearson International Airport have reopened after a police investigation in the area wrapped up.

Access to Terminal 1’s ground level has also restored to buses and vehicle pick-ups and drop-offs.

Earlier on Wednesday, TTC buses were bypassing the terminal due to the police activity and the Ontario Ministry of transportation had closed the northbound Highway 427 ramp to Dixon and Airport roads.

Toronto Pearson said on Twitter that all public transit, as well as all pick up and drop off locations, had been moved to the arrivals level.

Peel police Const. Danny Marttini told CP24 that officers received a call around 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday saying there was an unattended bag in the terminal.

“Our canine unit did attempt to deal with it, but they decided it was best to be dealt with by an explosives unit,” she said.

The package was cleared around 3:10 p.m.