TORONTO -- The frigid weather this morning in Toronto set a temperature record for May 12.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature at Pearson Airport dropped down to -3 C, the coldest it has been on this date since we began collecting records.

The last record was set in 1939 when the temperature dipped to -2-2 C.

Toronto is expected to see a high of 8 C on Tuesday, well below seasonal temperatures for this time of year.

Despite the cold streak, the chilly weather isn’t expected to stick around.

Warmer weather is on the way just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend.

The national weather agency is calling for a high of 21 C on Friday and 19 C on Saturday and Sunday.

Despite the warmer temperatures, rain is also in the forecast.

There is a 60 per cent chance of showers on both Saturday and Sunday.