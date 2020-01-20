TORONTO -- A young male who was shot in broad daylight near a gas station in Scarborough Monday afternoon has been pronounced dead.

Police say that officers were first dispatched to the Markham and Ellesmere roads area at around 3:10 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about the sound of gunshots in the area.

A victim, described by police as a boy, was then located with apparent injuries on scene at the southwest corner of the intersection.

He was rushed to hospital via emergency run with critical injuries.

A few hours later, police confirmed that he died of his injuries. Investigators are currently in the process of notifying his family and no identifying information has been released.

“Our officers arrived on scene within minutes and unfortunately located a young male victim with gunshot wounds,” Const. Alex Li told CP24. “We are appealing to anybody with information to contact us.”

One male was taken into custody in connection with the shooting within about 20 minutes after the incident, police said.

It is not clear whether any additional suspects are being sought.

Speaking with reporters, Insp. Susan Gomes called the shooting “brazen” and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“If you’ve noticed anything, witnesses to this incident, please come forward,” Gomes said. She noted there were many pedestrians and vehicles in the area at the time and said police are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have dashcam video.

Nearby Woburn Collegiate Institute was placed under lockdown in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, though it has since been lifted.

Li said that officers are currently combing the scene for evidence and speaking with witnesses.

On Monday afternoon several police cruisers could be seen parked outside a nearby apartment building. Members of the canine unit were also observed in the area.

Li said that right now the investigation remains in its “infancy” with few details known about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The intersection of Markham and Ellesmere roads has been completely closed to accommodate the police investigation.