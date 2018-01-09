

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Officers are investigating after a 16-year-old boy showed up at a police station with serious injuries as a result of a shooting in the city’s Carlton Village area.

The shooting took place near Osler Street and Davenport Road at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

Officers on scene told CP24 that at least six shell casings were located.

Witnesses of the incident reported that a four-door Sedan that was dark in colour was seen fleeing the area following the shooting, but police have not released any suspect or suspect vehicle descriptions in connection with this case.

The male victim was taken to a trauma centre to be treated for his injuries, Toronto Paramedics said.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.