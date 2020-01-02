TORONTO -- York Regional Police have arrested three suspects after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed at Vaughan Mills on Thursday evening.

It occurred just after 6 p.m. near entrance three of the mall, which is located near Jane Street and Rutherford Drive.

The victim was rushed to The Hospital for Sick Children with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Three youth suspects have been taken into custody, said police.

It is unclear if the stabbing happened inside or outside the mall, police said.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.