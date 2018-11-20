

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A teenager has been charged in connection with what police have called a “potential threat” made against a secondary school in Mississauga Tuesday morning.

Peel Regional Police said they were made aware of a threat posted to social media against St. Aloysius Gonzaga Secondary School, which is located near Glen Erin Drive and Erin Centre Boulevard, around 7:30 a.m.

School Resource Officers attended the school and a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody. The boy, police said, was a student at the school.

No weapons were located, police said.

The boy, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with uttering threats and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on an undisclosed date.

Police said there is no danger to the school or the surrounding community.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact officers with the Neighbourhood Policing Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 1105 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.