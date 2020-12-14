TORONTO -- Nine Toronto schools are now closed until January due to COVID-19 cases and a spokesperson for the city’s largest school board says that “it is possible” that more closures could be announced before the beginning of the holiday break next week.

Six additional TDSB schools - City Adult Learning Centre, Humewood Community School, RH McGregor Elementary School, David Lewis Public School, Grenoble Public School, and Oakridge Junior Public School – made the switch to remote learning only on Monday morning to allow Toronto Public Health (TPH) investigate the cases at the schools.

Thorncliffe Park Public School and the adjoining Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy will also remain closed until Jan. 4, as will Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute.

Those closures were already announced earlier this month and, in the case of Thorncliffe Park Public School and Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy, extended to encompass the holiday break.

“I do think it is possible (there will be more closures) but we will have to wait and see. We are not aware of any one that are pending, for example, but I think we could expect some more this week,” TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird told CP24 on Monday morning. “We really have to take the best medical advice from Toronto Public Health as they look at all the data as we head into the break."

There are currently a combined 32 cases associated with the six schools that have been closed as of today.

There are also 32 cases associated with Thorncliffe Park Public School, where the testing of asymptomatic students led to dozens of positives.

Speaking with CP24, Bird said that numerous factors are considered when it comes to the closure of a school beyond just the number of positive cases, like “the timeline of cases” and whether there is evidence of transmission in the school itself.

“For something like this we have to rely on the medical experts who have all the data that they have been analyzing and looking at, the contact tracing, all the specific details on the COVID cases within these schools,” he said. “So if they (Toronto Public Health) advise us to close a school we close the school.”

There have been 6,356 cases of COVID-19 reported at Ontario schools since September.

About 18 per cent of all public schools in the province have had at least one confirmed case.