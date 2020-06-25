TORONTO -- The Toronto District School Board has appointed an interim replacement for the outgoing Director of Education John Malloy.

In a news release on Thursday, the board said trustees unanimously approved during a special board meeting the appointment of Carlene Jackson as interim director of education.

Jackson, who is the TDSB’s associate director of business operations and service excellence, will take over the position starting July 15, the board said.

“Carlene is an ideal selection for the appointment as she is currently leading the complex planning process for returning to school in September and she is the executive lead supporting the Board as it begins its budget process leading to the approval of the 2020-21 Board budget,” TDSB Chair Robin Pilkey said in a statement.

Malloy, who has been in the role since 2016, announced in May that he will retire from the board on Nov. 1.

The board said it will commence a search for a permanent director of education.

Before working at the TDSB, Jackson was the chief financial officer at the Toronto Catholic District School Board.

She also held senior leadership roles in all three levels of government, including positions at the Ontario Ministry of Finance and the federal Treasury Board Secretary.

“I look forward to working with our Trustees, staff, parents, students, and partners to meet the needs of the city’s public schools — especially as we continue to navigate learning in the days of COVID-19,” Jackson said in a statement.