

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an assault that occurred inside a restaurant in the city’s Parkdale neighbourhood.

Around 1:20 p.m. on Nov. 12, officers were called to a restaurant near Lansdowne Avenue and Queen Street.

Police allege that a 44-year-old man entered a restaurant in the area and exchanged “hostile comments” with another man who was sitting down inside.

The man who was sitting then proceeded to get up and punch the other man, knocking him unconscious, police said.

The man allegedly started to kick and stomp on the unconscious victim.

Police said that the man then approached one of the employees of the restaurant and demanded to have video erased.

He then fled the scene on foot, heading eastbound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The suspect is being described by police as approximately 30 to 40 years old with a medium build and a beard.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.