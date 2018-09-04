

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 20-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting inside a busy Toronto shopping centre last week has been arrested, Toronto police confirm.

Gunfire erupted near a Starbucks in the southeast side of Yorkdale Mall, located near Allen Road and Highway 401, shortly before 3 p.m. last Thursday.

Police say two groups of males were involved in an altercation and two shots were later fired.

Panicked members of the public ran and ducked for cover when the shots rang out and the incident prompted police to put the mall on lockdown for the rest of the day.

Some shoppers were trapped inside stores while they waited for the all-clear from officers.

Video surveillance footage from the mall was subsequently released to the public and the suspect was identified as Zion Sankar-Beharry, of Toronto

Police confirmed Tuesday that Sankar-Beharry is now in custody.

The accused, investigators say, was located outside of Trenton on Monday and he was arrested without incident.

He faces close to a dozen charges, including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of pointing a firearm, possessing a loaded regulated firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court this morning.