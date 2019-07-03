A new survey found that when it comes to appliances, they just don’t make them like they used to.

Consumer reports have found that many new appliances will break down sooner and need a repair that won’t be fixed on the first visit.

The 2016 Consumer Reports Reliability Survey found that only around 60 per cent of appliance repairs were completed on the first service visit. According to its 2018 survey, some 15 to 40 percent of major appliances will develop problems or break within the first five years, depending on the product.

“Appliances today have sensors and circuit boards that control and monitor functions. So your dishwasher can sense if it needs to run longer and your dryer will stop running when your clothes are dry. But all those electronics can introduce reliability problems that weren't common 30 years ago,” said Sara Morrow of Consumer Reports.

There is a reason that old stove or washing machine is still going strong while a brand new appliance needs another repair. Older appliances were designed simpler, with fewer parts, while newer appliances may be highly computerized with the latest digital technology.

Morrow said that this is the first year the organization has compared brands as part of their survey, and the research showed some brands are more reliable than others.

"If you're looking to outfit your kitchen or laundry room with appliances from a single brand, you'll do well to consider Miele, LG, Thermador, and Bosch,” said Morrow.

When it comes to names that didn't do well, Viking ranks last among the 24 brands. None of its major appliances earned more than a fair rating for predicted reliability. Other brands that appeared lower in the data included Electrolux, Samsung, Jenn-air and Dacor.

With some machines breaking down sooner, consumers may want to consider an extended warranty, but Consumer Reports say its research found the cost of an added warranty and the first repair bill is about the same at close to $200.