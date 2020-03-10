An Ontario man who travelled to Toronto last week to attend a conference has been confirmed to have COVID-19, health officials said Tuesday.

Health officials in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts announced the positive test in a news release Tuesday night. The development marks the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the area.

According to the release, the man was experiencing a cough and shortness of breath and presented himself to the emergency department at Health Sciences North on March 7. He was subsequently discharged home into self-isolation.

Health officials said that while the investigation into his case is still ongoing, he attended the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention in Toronto on March 2 and 3.

On its website, the conference boasts an attendance of nearly 26,000 people from 132 countries.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts said they are “actively engaged in follow up” and are collaborating with the Ministry of Health.

“Our focus is on breaking the chain of transmission to limit the spread of infection and as a precautionary measure, we are asking those who attended PDAC 2020 to monitor for symptoms for 14 days,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Sudbury’s medical officer of health.

Anyone who develops symptoms is being advised to self-isolate and contact their local health unit.

Health officials did not say how the man travelled to and from the conference.