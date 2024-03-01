Subway service resumes between Spadina and St. Andrew stations on Line 1 after closure for broken switch

Full subway service has resumed between Spadina and St. Andrew stations on Line 1 following major problems this morning morning due to a track issue, the TTC says.

"With kudos to #TTC crews, full service on Line 1 between St Andrew and Spadina is now being restored - sooner than expected," the transit agency said in a post on social media Friday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m.

They added hat it will take 30 to 60 minutes to resume service at a regular pace, so shuttle buses will continue to run as a backup until 3 p.m.

"Thank you for your patience!" the TTC added.

In a seperate post, the TTC identified the problem as a cracked switch which was discovered overnight.

They said the service disruption would have been worse if they hadn't implemented the closure to fix the problem.