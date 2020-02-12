TORONTO -- A stabbing inside a Mississauga high school Wednesday morning has sent a young person to hospital.

Police said the incident happened at Clarkson Secondary School in the area of Bromsgrove and Playford roads after two “youths” were involved in an altercation.

The victim suffered stab wounds and was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The other young person was taken into custody, police said, adding that this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to students at nearby schools.

In a letter to parents, school principal Mary Zammit said that the altercation happened at around 10:45 a.m. Zammit said that the school will conduct its own investigation into the incident.

No other information about the victim or the suspect was provided by police.

An investigation into the incident is now underway by Peel Regional Police.

With files from the Canadian Press.