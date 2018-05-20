Spadina Stn. stabbing leaves man with serious injuries
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, May 20, 2018 4:52PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 20, 2018 5:41PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after one man sustained serious injuries in a stabbing at Spadina Station Sunday afternoon.
It happened at around 4 p.m. at the station, near Spadina Road and Bloor Street West.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one man to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the stabbing may have taken place in the pedestrian tunnel at the busy station.
Subway trains on lines 1 are currently bypassing Spadina Station because of the investigation, the TTC said.
It is not known how long the transit suspension will last.