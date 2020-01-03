TORONTO -- Some edible Cannabis products will be available in stores as early as next week but officials with Ontario’s pot distributor are warning that supplies will be limited at first.

Cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals were officially legalized in October but due to a 60-day approval period imposed by Health Canada, there was a delay in the products actually hitting the shelves.

At a news conference on Friday, officials with the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) confirmed that a limited number of new products will be shipped to licensed retailers on Monday.

Those products will then be made available for purchase from the province’s online retail website on Jan. 16.

“Licensed producers for many months have been looking at Cannabis 2.0 products as a significant opportunity for their companies so we expect that the supply shortages on these products will not be as long and lingering as they were with the initial dry cannabis and oils that were legalized in October, 2018,” David Lobo, who is the OCS’s Vice-President of Corporate Affairs, told reporters. “That said we expect the supply that will come to the initial stores to potentially sell out within the first week. As quickly as it comes to us we are going to move supply through the system.”

Officials say that the initial run of products being made available to licensed retailers will include “a large number of vapes, some edibles and a brand of tea.”

They say that edibles, such as chocolates or soft chews, will be priced at between $7.50 and $16 per package while tea bags will cost between $7 and $11.

Beverages, which won’t be among the initial supply of products but are expected to be available in late February, will cost $4 to $5 per 355 millimetre can.

“We suspect that over the first half of 2020 there will be a lot more new products that come to market but for the products that we got today, we expect that in February and March that supply will rapidly improve,” Lobo said. “We will be making sure that every store has equal access to product through our allocations but just like any other product that has come to market over the past year as soon as supply improves we will completely open that up and stores can make their own choice around how much product they want to purchase.”