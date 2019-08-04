

Sean Davidson and Joshua Freeman , CTV News Toronto





For the second time in one day, Toronto police has reported multiple gunshots being fired in the Liberty Village area.

Police say between eight and 12 shots were fired on Sunday afternoon in the East Liberty Street and Pirandello Street area.

Police say one male victim has been located and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing a white SUV fleeing the scene with a number of occupants.

East Liberty was blocked off from Hanna to Stratchan for an investigation.

Earlier today, police say they responded to Mowat Avenue where shots were fired shortly before 3.30 a.m.

Police remained at the scene investigating early Sunday morning, but there was no word about the circumstances around the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.