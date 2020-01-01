Shooting near Regent Park critically injures two people
CTV News Toronto Published Wednesday, January 1, 2020 10:51PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, January 1, 2020 10:55PM EST
Police tape is seen in this file photo.
TORONTO -- Two people have been critically injured in a shooting near Regent Park on Wednesday night.
Toronto police said they received calls for shots fired in the area of River Street and Dundas Street East just after 10:30 p.m.
There were reports of a shooter in a balcony, police said.
When officers arrived, they located two people suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The victims have been rushed to a hospital via emergency run.
No suspect information has been released.
More to come.