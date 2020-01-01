TORONTO -- Two people have been critically injured in a shooting near Regent Park on Wednesday night.

Toronto police said they received calls for shots fired in the area of River Street and Dundas Street East just after 10:30 p.m.

There were reports of a shooter in a balcony, police said.

When officers arrived, they located two people suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victims have been rushed to a hospital via emergency run.

No suspect information has been released.

More to come.