TORONTO -- A shelter in place order is over for a swath of eastern Ontario after a man wanted in connection to the stabbing of an OPP officer during a traffic stop was taken into custody.

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson said that just before 1 a.m. Sunday, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the hamlet of Foxboro, north of Belleville, but the two vehicles collided instead.

The suspect and officer both got out of their cars and the OPP officer was stabbed.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which were later described as serious.

As a result, Dickson said a 26-year-old man identified as Charles “Chuck” Parkinson was sought for attempted murder of a peace officer.

It is believed he fled the stabbing scene on foot.

Residents living in Hastings County, which includes Belleville, Bancroft, Marmora and Foxboro were asked to keep their homes and vehicles locked and to remain indoors as a search of the area continues.

Parkinson is five-foot-eight, about 134 pounds and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black sweater, and a black hat with a red logo.

Those in Foxboro area, near #Belleville - shelter in place. Male wanted in serious assault. Keep doors locked on home and vehicle.

After 9 a.m. on Sunday, police said Parkinson was taken into custody without incident.

As a result, the stay at home order was lifted.