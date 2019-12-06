After more than 40 years with CTV News Toronto and nearly 50 years in broadcasting, Ken Shaw announced Friday that his final newscast will be Jan. 6.

“There have been so many changes over the decades and I’ve been privileged to have a front row seat for all of them. I’m so thankful for the trust viewers put in our team to document the stories of their lives,” said Shaw. “Although I’m leaving the day-to-day duties of the anchor desk, I’m excited to work on a number of special projects at CTV News.”

Following Shaw’s last broadcast from the anchor desk, he will assume a new role with CTV News Channel where he will provide special reports on a number of key issues of importance to him, including the environment. The reports and accompanying podcasts and digital stories will be available on CTV News properties across Canada.

